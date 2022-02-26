Analysts Anticipate Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.77 Million

Analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) will post sales of $63.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.98 million. Repay posted sales of $41.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year sales of $220.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.03 million to $221.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $292.85 million, with estimates ranging from $284.77 million to $299.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Repay.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 12.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,262,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,816,000 after purchasing an additional 123,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,008,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,363,000 after purchasing an additional 67,887 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Repay by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,567,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,159,000 after acquiring an additional 50,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repay by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,386,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Repay has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average is $19.87. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

