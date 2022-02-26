Analysts Anticipate Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.70 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) will post sales of $22.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.00 million to $28.40 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $26.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $129.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $232.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $133.64 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $250.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.24. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $13.93.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $444,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 157,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,371 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,662,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,472,000 after buying an additional 372,615 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,960,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,207,000 after acquiring an additional 304,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,204,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after acquiring an additional 334,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,718,000 after buying an additional 33,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,644,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

