Analysts Anticipate The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $431.89 Million

Equities analysts expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) to post sales of $431.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $424.70 million and the highest is $450.00 million. Manitowoc posted sales of $354.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of MTW opened at $16.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $585.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.44. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 617,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the second quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,620,000 after purchasing an additional 48,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 93,351 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

