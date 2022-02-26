Analysts Expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Will Announce Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.01) and the highest is $7.60. AnaptysBio posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AnaptysBio.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANAB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,303,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth about $6,081,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,936,000. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AnaptysBio stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,755. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average of $30.21. The stock has a market cap of $869.04 million, a PE ratio of 112.25 and a beta of 0.21. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $37.89.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

