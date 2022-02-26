Analysts Expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. ASGN posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year sales of $4.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. ASGN had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASGN shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Shares of ASGN opened at $111.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.02 and a 200 day moving average of $116.50. ASGN has a twelve month low of $89.33 and a twelve month high of $131.89.

In other ASGN news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $487,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 0.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 24.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in ASGN by 6.1% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in ASGN by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 115,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

