Analysts Expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.17 Million

Analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $38.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.00 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $31.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $140.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.52 million to $140.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $199.14 million, with estimates ranging from $196.27 million to $200.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CPRX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.43 million, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.26.

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $25,247.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 351,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 213,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.