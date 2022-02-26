Analysts Expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cytosorbents.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

In related news, CEO Phillip P. Chan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 72,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,112,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,950,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,946,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 108,833 shares during the period. Avenir Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,787,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 391,890 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,260,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after acquiring an additional 413,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSO stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83. The firm has a market cap of $166.96 million, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.31. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $9.95.

About Cytosorbents (Get Rating)

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytosorbents (CTSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.