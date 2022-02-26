Analysts Expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cytosorbents.
In related news, CEO Phillip P. Chan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CTSO stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83. The firm has a market cap of $166.96 million, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.31. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $9.95.
About Cytosorbents (Get Rating)
CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.
