Analysts Expect Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) to report $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dutch Bros’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is ($0.04). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dutch Bros.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BROS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,884,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,522,000.

Shares of NYSE BROS traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.25. 1,128,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,264. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $81.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.04.

Dutch Bros Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

