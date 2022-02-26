Analysts Expect Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.52 Million

Brokerages expect Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $30.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enfusion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.80 million and the lowest is $30.25 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enfusion will report full-year sales of $110.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $110.10 million to $110.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $147.75 million, with estimates ranging from $146.50 million to $149.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enfusion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENFN shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enfusion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of NYSE:ENFN opened at $16.44 on Friday. Enfusion has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENFN. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,540,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,434,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,411,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

