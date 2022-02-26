Analysts Expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $894.45 Million

Equities analysts predict that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $894.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $912.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $876.00 million. Flowserve posted sales of $857.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year sales of $3.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $919.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

FLS stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average of $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $44.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.99%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flowserve by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

