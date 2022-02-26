Analysts Expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Will Post Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. Innovative Industrial Properties posted earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year earnings of $8.80 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $190.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 80.69 and a quick ratio of 80.69. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $160.91 and a fifty-two week high of $288.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.57%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

