Analysts Expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.39. Invitation Homes posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INVH. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.77.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after buying an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 64.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,095,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,101,000 after acquiring an additional 50,902 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded up $1.78 on Friday, reaching $39.04. 7,078,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,212,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.76, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.56%.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

