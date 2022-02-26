Analysts Expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. LSI Industries posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Shares of LSI Industries stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.17 million, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the third quarter worth $78,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

