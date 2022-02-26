Analysts Expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) will post sales of $74.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.00 million. Peoples Bancorp reported sales of $52.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year sales of $311.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $306.16 million to $319.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $332.23 million, with estimates ranging from $323.14 million to $338.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

PEBO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $31.62 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $893.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.64%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $26,036.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 148.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 25,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

