Analysts Expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $189.23 Million

Brokerages forecast that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) will report $189.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $189.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $189.00 million. Semtech reported sales of $164.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year sales of $739.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $739.00 million to $740.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $813.36 million, with estimates ranging from $801.89 million to $835.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Semtech.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.92 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $70.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Semtech has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.21.

In other Semtech news, SVP Norris B. Powell sold 4,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $369,712.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $261,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,941 shares of company stock worth $3,327,259 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Semtech by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semtech (SMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.