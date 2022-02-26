Analysts Expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $175.56 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) will report $175.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $169.00 million to $180.49 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted sales of $50.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 246.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year sales of $849.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $712.11 million to $952.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $953.98 million, with estimates ranging from $799.97 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHO. Morgan Stanley raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 9,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 60.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth about $81,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

