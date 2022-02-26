Analysts Expect Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vaxxinity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.19). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxxinity will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($0.72). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vaxxinity.
Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000.
NASDAQ VAXX traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,896. Vaxxinity has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $22.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26.
About Vaxxinity (Get Rating)
Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vaxxinity (VAXX)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxxinity (VAXX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Vaxxinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxxinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.