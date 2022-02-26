Analyzing BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) & Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK)

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) and Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BANCO DO BRASIL/S and Patriot National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BANCO DO BRASIL/S 15.07% 13.44% 1.02% Patriot National Bancorp 5.20% 2.80% 0.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BANCO DO BRASIL/S and Patriot National Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BANCO DO BRASIL/S $24.14 billion 0.81 $3.63 billion $1.27 5.39 Patriot National Bancorp $39.88 million 1.62 -$3.82 million $0.47 34.89

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National Bancorp. BANCO DO BRASIL/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patriot National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and Patriot National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BANCO DO BRASIL/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Patriot National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

BANCO DO BRASIL/S beats Patriot National Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S (Get Rating)

Banco do Brasil S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population. Its Investments segment engages in the intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets; equity investment activities; and rendering of financial services. The company's Fund Management segment is involved in the purchase, sale, and custody of securities, as well as the management of portfolios, and investment funds and clubs. Its Insurance, Pension and Capitalization segment provides life, property, and automobile insurance products, as well as private pension and capitalization plans. The company's Payment Methods segment is involved in the funding, transmission, processing, and settlement of transactions through electronic means. Its Other segment engages in the provision of credit recovery and consortium administration services; development, manufacturing, leasing, and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs, and computing supplies; intermediation of air tickets; and lodging and organization of events. Banco do Brasil S.A. was founded in 1808 and is headquartered in Brasa­lia, Brazil.

About Patriot National Bancorp (Get Rating)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm, through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. Its lending portfolio consists of commercial mortgage and construction loans, working capital loans, equipment loans, real estate loans, and other personal loans. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

