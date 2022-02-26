Analyzing CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) & StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX)

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) and StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CI Financial and StoneCastle Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial 15.41% 38.28% 8.73% StoneCastle Financial 96.59% N/A N/A

This table compares CI Financial and StoneCastle Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial $1.23 billion 2.67 $355.32 million $1.48 11.13 StoneCastle Financial $16.65 million 8.12 $7.78 million $2.54 8.10

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than StoneCastle Financial. StoneCastle Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CI Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.0% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of StoneCastle Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of StoneCastle Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. StoneCastle Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. CI Financial pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. StoneCastle Financial pays out 59.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. StoneCastle Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. StoneCastle Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CI Financial and StoneCastle Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 1 7 0 2.88 StoneCastle Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

CI Financial presently has a consensus target price of $29.71, suggesting a potential upside of 80.41%. Given CI Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CI Financial is more favorable than StoneCastle Financial.

Volatility and Risk

CI Financial has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCastle Financial has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CI Financial beats StoneCastle Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI Financial (Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products. The wealth management segment derives its revenues principally from commissions and fees earned through the provision of ongoing services to clients and on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About StoneCastle Financial (Get Rating)

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

