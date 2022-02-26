Analyzing LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) and Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL)

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) and Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get LiveVox alerts:

This table compares LiveVox and Bowlero’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveVox N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A Bowlero $205.19 million 1.47 -$34.45 million N/A N/A

LiveVox has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bowlero.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.9% of LiveVox shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of LiveVox shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LiveVox and Bowlero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveVox N/A -110.85% -32.32% Bowlero N/A N/A -3.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LiveVox and Bowlero, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveVox 0 2 3 0 2.60 Bowlero 0 0 1 0 3.00

LiveVox presently has a consensus target price of $9.20, indicating a potential upside of 87.76%. Bowlero has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 52.63%. Given LiveVox’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LiveVox is more favorable than Bowlero.

Summary

LiveVox beats Bowlero on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveVox (Get Rating)

LiveVox Holding, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat. The company also offers CRM, which leverages unified customer profiles to create, facilitate, and manages digital engagement; Workforce Optimization, that helps contact centers to measure and manage agent workforce; and SpeechIQ, an AI-driven speech analytics solution to promote compliance, productivity, and quality in contact centers. The company serves financial services, teleservices, healthcare, telecom, customer care, BPO, and collection industries. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in San Francisco, California. LiveVox Holding, Inc. has additional locations in Atlanta, Georgia; Bengaluru, India; Denver, Colorado; Medellin, Colombia; New York, New York; St. Louis, Missouri; and Columbus, Ohio.

About Bowlero (Get Rating)

Isos Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Bowlero Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.