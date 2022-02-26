Analyzing Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) & Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) and Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nielsen and Payoneer Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nielsen 18.33% 21.71% 5.36% Payoneer Global N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Nielsen and Payoneer Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nielsen $6.29 billion 1.00 -$6.00 million $2.18 8.06 Payoneer Global N/A N/A -$9.15 million N/A N/A

Nielsen has higher revenue and earnings than Payoneer Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.4% of Nielsen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of Payoneer Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Nielsen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nielsen and Payoneer Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nielsen 2 4 2 0 2.00 Payoneer Global 0 1 5 0 2.83

Nielsen presently has a consensus target price of $23.71, indicating a potential upside of 34.97%. Payoneer Global has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 160.42%. Given Payoneer Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Payoneer Global is more favorable than Nielsen.

Summary

Nielsen beats Payoneer Global on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nielsen (Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics. The corporate segment includes unallocated items such as certain facilities and infrastructure costs as well as intersegment eliminations. The company was founded by Arthur C. Nielsen, Sr. in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Payoneer Global (Get Rating)

Payoneer Inc. operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management. Its platform offers freelancers to pay and get paid by companies and marketplaces worldwide; web development companies and service providers with options to pay and get paid by companies and marketplace worldwide; and a solution for online advertisers, affiliates, publishers, and content creators a way to get paid by digital marketing platforms. The company also provides its platform for online sellers to receive payments from eCommerce marketplaces to one consolidated account; monitor performance of multiple stores at a common place; pay suppliers and contractors; access funds directly to local bank account; view upcoming payments and payment history for eCommerce sites; and receive payments for items purchased in stores. In addition, it offers working capital services. Payoneer Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices in the United States and internationally.

