Analyzing The National Security Group (NSEC) & The Competition

The National Security Group (NASDAQ: NSEC – Get Rating) is one of 44 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare The National Security Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares The National Security Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The National Security Group -4.86% -7.25% -2.08% The National Security Group Competitors 10.55% 6.98% 0.79%

The National Security Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. The National Security Group pays out -18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Life insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 11.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. The National Security Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The National Security Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The National Security Group $66.65 million -$8.62 million -12.45 The National Security Group Competitors $21.16 billion $1.14 billion -0.36

The National Security Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than The National Security Group. The National Security Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

The National Security Group has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The National Security Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.87, meaning that their average share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.2% of The National Security Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 53.6% of The National Security Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for The National Security Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The National Security Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The National Security Group Competitors 601 2060 2288 84 2.37

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 20.96%. Given The National Security Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The National Security Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

The National Security Group rivals beat The National Security Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About The National Security Group (Get Rating)

The National Security Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through two segments: Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance, and Life Insurance. The P&C Insurance segment, through the National Security Fire and Casualty, and Omega One Insurance Company, primarily writes personal lines dwelling coverage including dwelling fire and windstorm, homeowners, and mobile home owners lines of insurance. The Life Insurance segment, through the National Security Insurance Company, offers a basic line of life and health and accident insurance products. The National Security Group was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Elba, AL.

