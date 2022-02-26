Analyzing ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) and Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) and Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Star Bulk Carriers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 38.27% 269.24% 72.43% Star Bulk Carriers 36.65% 25.33% 12.46%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services pays an annual dividend of $10.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.3%. Star Bulk Carriers pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.7%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Star Bulk Carriers pays out 124.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Star Bulk Carriers has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Star Bulk Carriers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Star Bulk Carriers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 2.02 $517.96 million $28.16 2.49 Star Bulk Carriers $693.24 million 4.68 $9.66 million $4.02 7.90

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Star Bulk Carriers. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Star Bulk Carriers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Star Bulk Carriers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 1 1 3 0 2.40 Star Bulk Carriers 0 1 5 0 2.83

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus price target of $66.80, indicating a potential downside of 4.70%. Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus price target of $36.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.92%. Given Star Bulk Carriers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Star Bulk Carriers is more favorable than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.3% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of Star Bulk Carriers shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Star Bulk Carriers beats ZIM Integrated Shipping Services on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 101 vessels with a global network of 69 weekly lines. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.