Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVXL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.16.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 49.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,393,000 after purchasing an additional 254,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 11.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,462,000 after purchasing an additional 121,887 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,773,000 after buying an additional 36,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

