AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $22.81, but opened at $24.34. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $22.96, with a volume of 43,201 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1446 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $19.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.03.

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 156,783 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 32,611 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 4,974,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,537,000 after acquiring an additional 306,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at $445,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,177 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,435,000. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

