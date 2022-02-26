Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,338 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,269,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,797 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,066,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,751,000 after purchasing an additional 171,627 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 15.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,062,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,717,000 after purchasing an additional 956,832 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 18.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,010,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 33.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,539,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,731 shares during the last quarter. 41.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NLY opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.54%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.36%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.