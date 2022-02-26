AnRKey X Price Hits $0.0635 on Top Exchanges ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last week, AnRKey X has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. AnRKey X has a market capitalization of $8.27 million and approximately $145,598.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnRKey X coin can currently be purchased for $0.0635 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00045727 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,707.54 or 0.07041592 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,550.28 or 1.00258959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00044684 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00048210 BTC.

AnRKey X Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,219,279 coins. The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com . AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here

AnRKey X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using US dollars.

