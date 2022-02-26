Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of Anterix worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Anterix by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Anterix by 26.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Anterix by 900.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Anterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Anterix by 66.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 59,927 shares during the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anterix alerts:

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $54.05 on Friday. Anterix Inc. has a one year low of $39.49 and a one year high of $66.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.02.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative net margin of 5,120.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anterix news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,380,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATEX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Anterix from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anterix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Anterix Profile (Get Rating)

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.