Anyswap (ANY) Price Hits $14.13 on Top Exchanges

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for about $14.13 or 0.00036850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $263.45 million and $18.34 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00045666 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,686.25 or 0.07003503 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,343.67 or 0.99968463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00044826 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00048169 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.