APi Group (APG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.
NYSE:APG traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.91. The company had a trading volume of 717,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,986. APi Group has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $26.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on APG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.
APi Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.
