API3 Price Reaches $6.40 on Major Exchanges (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last week, API3 has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. One API3 coin can now be bought for about $6.40 or 0.00016566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a total market capitalization of $236.21 million and approximately $106.25 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

API3 Profile

API3 is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 110,978,134 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official website is api3.org

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

