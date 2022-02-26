APIX Market Capitalization Achieves $4.91 Million (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 26th. One APIX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0399 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. APIX has a market cap of $4.91 million and $193,296.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, APIX has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

APIX Coin Profile

APIX is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

