apM Coin (APM) Trading 11.4% Lower This Week

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $8.48 million and $84,379.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One apM Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, apM Coin has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00036870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00110497 BTC.

apM Coin Coin Profile

APM is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

apM Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

