Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35,239 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.74% of Apollo Investment worth $6,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AINV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 39,947 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 10.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 19.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 17,826 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 10.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. 35.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Shares of AINV opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.28. Apollo Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $863.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 57.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is presently 67.03%.

Apollo Investment announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AINV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.69.

About Apollo Investment (Get Rating)

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.