Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lifted by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.7% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Apple by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after buying an additional 11,970,194 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Apple by 96,210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,642,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $361,954,000 after buying an additional 2,640,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in Apple by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,312,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $610,289,000 after buying an additional 2,320,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $164.85 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.