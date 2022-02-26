Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,271 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Apria worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APR. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Apria during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Apria by 219.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Apria by 153.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Apria during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Apria during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Shares of APR stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. Apria, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18.

In other Apria news, EVP Robert P. Walker sold 5,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $154,390.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $68,688.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 416,878 shares of company stock worth $12,720,575 in the last ninety days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

