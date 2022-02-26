Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,314 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.85% of Aptose Biosciences worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 150.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter worth $28,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 7.1% during the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 90,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 34.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 512,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 132,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, Director Erich Platzer bought 270,000 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $315,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 297,822 shares of company stock valued at $350,361 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

