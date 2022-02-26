APYSwap (APYS) Price Tops $0.0833 on Major Exchanges

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. APYSwap has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $73,474.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0833 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, APYSwap has traded down 16.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00046738 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,769.13 or 0.07063982 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,125.50 or 0.99808252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00045911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00049088 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003103 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

