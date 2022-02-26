Aragon Court (ANJ) Price Down 7.6% This Week

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Aragon Court coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon Court has a total market capitalization of $31.32 million and $47,032.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aragon Court has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00037403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00111063 BTC.

About Aragon Court

Aragon Court is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins. Aragon Court’s official website is anj.aragon.org . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Buying and Selling Aragon Court

