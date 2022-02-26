ARCA biopharma Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ABIO)

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,127 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,362% compared to the average volume of 127 put options.

ARCA biopharma stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.44. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 8.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12,574 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 952.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 36,873 shares during the last quarter. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.