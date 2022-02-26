Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.00

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.88. Arcadia Biosciences shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 82,573 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 million, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of -0.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKDA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 21.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 1,075.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 35,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

