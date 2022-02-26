Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $44.12

Shares of Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.12 and traded as high as $44.57. Arcadis shares last traded at $44.57, with a volume of 2,563 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.65.

Arcadis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARCVF)

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm that provides consultancy, design, engineering and management services. It focuses its services on buildings, environment, infrastructure, and water business lines. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe and Middle East; Asia Pacific; and CallisonRTKL.

