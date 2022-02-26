Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $44.12

Shares of Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.12 and traded as high as $44.57. Arcadis shares last traded at $44.57, with a volume of 2,563 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.65.
Arcadis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARCVF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcadis (ARCVF)
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for Arcadis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.