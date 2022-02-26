Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,969 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Arch Capital Group worth $21,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $943,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,566,000 after acquiring an additional 34,016 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $49.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.99.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 11.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

