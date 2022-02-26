Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 186,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $11,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $861,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,058 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 178.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.08.

In other news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 556,726 shares of company stock worth $42,167,404 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock opened at $78.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $79.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

