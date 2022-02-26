Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Arcus Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($1.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 262%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.86) to $3.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.08) to ($2.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $4.80. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RCUS shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

In related news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $91,546.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 34,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $1,444,416.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,518 shares of company stock worth $1,830,516. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after buying an additional 11,288 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 66.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,457,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,818,000 after buying an additional 581,311 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 644.5% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 54,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 46,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 8.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,186,000 after buying an additional 60,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth $3,656,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCUS opened at $36.50 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.41.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

