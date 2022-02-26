Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.90.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $675.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.25. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 59.23% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.03%.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $131,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stephen Benjamin bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $252,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 19.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,193,000 after purchasing an additional 359,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 25.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 133,164 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 20.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 67,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,413,000. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. Its target investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, as well as commercial mortgage backed securities.

