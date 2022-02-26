Ark Price Tops $0.95 on Major Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 26th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $128.75 million and approximately $99.99 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ark has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.95 or 0.00002418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 135,365,313 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars.

