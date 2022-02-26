Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.28% of Armstrong World Industries worth $12,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AWI. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.29.

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AWI opened at $89.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.37 and a 1 year high of $118.14.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.08%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

