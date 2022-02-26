Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Arrow Financial has raised its dividend by 2.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Arrow Financial has a payout ratio of 33.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Arrow Financial to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $35.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $560.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.64. Arrow Financial has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $38.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Financial (Get Rating)

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.