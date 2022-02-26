Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARWR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $2,468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $7,599,001.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,763 shares of company stock valued at $17,686,610. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 760.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

ARWR opened at $43.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.07. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

