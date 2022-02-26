Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.80.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ARWR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.
In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $2,468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $7,599,001.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,763 shares of company stock valued at $17,686,610. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
ARWR opened at $43.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.07. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $93.66.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.